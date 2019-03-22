* × Change Settings

M/M

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
Directed by:

Drew Lint

Written by:

Drew Lint

Produced by:

Karen Harnisch and Drew Lint

Starring:

Antoine Lahaie, Nicolas Maxim Endlicher, Nina Kettiger, Vika Kirchenbauer, Lynn Lahaie and Ahmad Larnes

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Matthew is a young Canadian new to Berlin. He's come to make a fresh start, but he feels the isolation of living in a strange, new city. When he meets Matthias, he is entranced. Beautiful and charismatic, Matthias is everything Matthew wants to be. Soon Matthew's interest escalates, becoming an obsession. He begins to transform himself to embody the object of his desire, cutting his hair, getting new clothes. When Matthias gets into a motorcycle accident, the opportunity is too perfect. Matthew is Matthias. In a coma in the hospital, Matthias' waking life, dreams and memories blur. Where the real ends, the artificial begins.

