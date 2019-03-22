* × Change Settings

Men of Hard Skin Hombres de piel dura

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 24th March 2019
Directed by:

José Celestino Campusano

Written by:

José Celestino Campusano

Produced by:

José Celestino Campusano

Starring:

Wall Javier, Germán Tarantino, Claudio Medina, Juan Salmieri, Camila Diez and Sergio Sarria

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Teenager Ariel lives a seemingly quiet life with his father and sister on their picturesque farm in a rural part of Buenos Aires. However, unbeknownst to his family, Ariel has been abused for years by Omar, his neighbourhood priest. Having confused his mistreatment for romantic affection, Ariel takes it upon himself to free himself from their relationship and soon embarks on a secret affair with one of the male workers on his father's property. Meanwhile, as Omar continues to succumb to his urges, he forms a friendship with a much older priest who finds himself wrestling with similar desires. Defiantly unsentimental in its approach, José Celestino Campusano's richly textured exploration of sex, power and ecclesiastical abuse in Argentine society is a complex and often confrontational piece of work, posing many tough questions without resorting to easy answers.

Reviews

Men of Hard Skin Cast

