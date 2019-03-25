A humorous and poignant look at the man behind the music; WG. Snuffy Walden has written the soundtrack of our lives. Friends and collaborators share stories, laughs and insights about this gentle soul with a compassionate heart and generous spirit. Overcoming challenges and loss, Snuffy has quietly worked behind the scenes to mentor, inspire and elevate those around him while becoming one of the most successful television composers of our generation.
Up to Snuff
Up to Snuff
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Up to Snuff
Up to Snuff
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Up to Snuff
Up to Snuff