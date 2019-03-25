* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Up to Snuff

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Up to Snuff poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Up to Snuff is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Mark Maxey

Written by:

Mark Maxey

Produced by:

Mark Maxey and Gino Scofidio

Starring:

Fred Savage, Martin Sheen, Edward Asner, Tom Arnold, Eric Burdon and W.G. Snuffy Walden

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A humorous and poignant look at the man behind the music; WG. Snuffy Walden has written the soundtrack of our lives. Friends and collaborators share stories, laughs and insights about this gentle soul with a compassionate heart and generous spirit. Overcoming challenges and loss, Snuffy has quietly worked behind the scenes to mentor, inspire and elevate those around him while becoming one of the most successful television composers of our generation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Up to Snuff is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Up to Snuff.

Up to Snuff Cast

Fred Savage

Fred Savage headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up to Snuff

Martin Sheen

Martin Sheen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up to Snuff

Edward Asner

Edward Asner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up to Snuff

Tom Arnold

Tom Arnold headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up to Snuff

Eric Burdon

Eric Burdon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up to Snuff

W.G. Snuffy Walden

W.G. Snuffy Walden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up to Snuff

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:43 25th March 2019