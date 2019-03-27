* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rabb Da Radio 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 28th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
?
new Rabb Da Radio 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sharan Art

Written by:

Jass Grewal

Produced by:

Manpreet Johal and Munish Sahni

Starring:

Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal, Jagjeet Sandhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sunita Dhir and Tania

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Rabb Da Radio 2 is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rabb Da Radio 2.

Rabb Da Radio 2 Cast

Tarsem Jassar

Tarsem Jassar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio 2

Simi Chahal

Simi Chahal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio 2

Jagjeet Sandhu

Jagjeet Sandhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio 2

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio 2

Sunita Dhir

Sunita Dhir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio 2

Tania

Tania headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:34 27th March 2019