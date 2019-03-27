* × Change Settings

Red Cow Para Aduma

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Friday 29th March 2019
Directed by:

Tsivia Barkai

Written by:

Tsivia Barkai

Produced by:

Ronen Ben Tal, Elance Diamant, Ami Livne and Itai Tamir

Starring:

Avigail Kovari, Gal Toren, Moran Rosenblatt, Dana Sorin, Uri Hochman and Eli Haviv

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Red Cow is a coming-of-age film that takes place in the days leading up to the assassination of Rabin and depicts the life of Benny, 16, orphaned from mother at birth and the only child of Joshua - a religious, right-wing extremist, in those critical junctures when she is forming her sexual, religious and political awareness.

