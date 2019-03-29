* × Change Settings

Memorias de un hombre en pijama

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 2nd April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2019
Directed by:

Carlos FerFer

Written by:

Diana López, Paco Roca and Ángel de la Cruz

Produced by:

Alex Cervantes, Manuel Cristóbal, Ángel de la Cruz and Jordi Mendieta

Starring:

Raúl Arévalo, María Castro, Manuel Manquiña, Santi Balmes, Julián Saldarriaga and Elena S. Sánchez

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the story of Paco, a 40-year-old, confirmed bachelor who, in the prime of his life, realizes a childhood dream: to work at home in his pajamas. Just when he's reached the zenith of personal happiness, however, into his life walks Jilguero (the name means "Birdie" in Spanish), a girl he falls in love with who must get used to the fact that her man's main objective in life is to remain at home in his pajamas. This is also a story about the bachelors, the couples, and friends who, through their hilarious anecdotes, influence their lives and relationship.

Reviews

Memorias de un hombre en pijama Cast

Raúl Arévalo

Date of Birth:

22 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

María Castro

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manuel Manquiña

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Santi Balmes

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Julián Saldarriaga

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elena S. Sánchez

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

