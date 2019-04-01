* × Change Settings

Noblemen

UK Asian Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 3rd April 2019
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Vandana Kataria

Written by:

Sonia Bahl, Sunil Drego and Vandana Kataria

Produced by:

Siddharth Anand Kumar and Vikram Mehra

Starring:

Kunal Kapoor, Ali Haji, Mohammed Ali Mir, Muskkaan Jaferi, Shaan Groverr and Hardik Thakkar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is winter in a prestigious all boys' boarding school, where children continue to practice age-old rituals and codes bound by years of hierarchy of the popular norm. Shay is picked at constantly, the main perpetrators being Arjun, the tall athletic sports captain and his best friend Baadal. Shay and Prithi, the spunky daughter of the new Junior School Principal are cast as Bassanio and Portia in the Founders Day production of Merchant of Venice. Murali, the charismatic drama teacher unknowingly adds salt to Baadal's wounds by casting him as Shay's understudy. Indignant, Baadal vows to get Shay's part at any cost and turns to his buddy Arjun for help. Events take a sinister turn when Shay walks in on Arjun, Baadal and their cronies on a debauched night.

Noblemen Cast

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor headshot

Ali Haji

Ali Haji headshot

Mohammed Ali Mir

Mohammed Ali Mir headshot

Muskkaan Jaferi

Muskkaan Jaferi headshot

Shaan Groverr

Shaan Groverr headshot

Hardik Thakkar

Hardik Thakkar headshot

