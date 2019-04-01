* × Change Settings

A Clockwork Orange

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Contains sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Friday 5th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 16th April 2019.

Directed by:

Stanley Kubrick

Written by:

Stanley Kubrick and Anthony Burgess

Produced by:

Stanley Kubrick

Starring:

Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates, Warren Clarke, John Clive and Adrienne Corri

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Protagonist Alex DeLarge is an "ultraviolent" youth in futuristic Britain. As with all luck, his eventually runs out and he's arrested and convicted of murder and rape. While in prison, Alex learns of an experimental program in which convicts are programmed to detest violence. If he goes through the program, his sentence will be reduced and he will be back on the streets sooner than expected. But Alex's ordeals are far from over once he hits the mean streets of Britain that he had a hand in creating.

Reviews

A Clockwork Orange Cast

Malcolm McDowell

Malcolm McDowell headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Patrick Magee

Patrick Magee headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1922

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Michael Bates

Michael Bates headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Warren Clarke

Warren Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

John Clive

John Clive headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Adrienne Corri

Adrienne Corri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

