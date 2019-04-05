* × Change Settings

Evening Shadows

7.3 / 170 votes

UK Asian Film Festival Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019
new Evening Shadows poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Sridhar Rangayan

Written by:

Saagar Gupta and Sridhar Rangayan

Produced by:

Mohammed Shaik Hussain Ali, Animesh Bahadur, Anshuman Das, Aruna Desai, Saagar Gupta, Mohamed Khaki, Karim Ladak, Sridhar Rangayan, Maulik Thakkar and Roy Vinci Wadia

Starring:

Mona Ambegaonkar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Devansh Doshi, Arpit Chaudhary, Yamini Singh and Abhay Kulkarni

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

While gay rights and marriage equality has been embraced by most countries, a small town in Southern India lives within a cocoon of traditions and social morality. In such a milieu when a young gay man Kartik, comes out to his mother Vasudha, her entire world comes crashing down. She has no one to turn to dispel her fears and doubts, to understand her loving son's truth. Moreover as a woman, trapped within a patriarchal conservative society, her biggest challenge is to deal with her dogmatic husband Damodar, and the conservative society around her. 'Evening Shadows' is a universal story about a mother-son bonding and its emotional strength to withstand the ravages of time and harsh realities.

Reviews

Evening Shadows Cast

Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2019