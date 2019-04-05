* × Change Settings

Majili

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Majili poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Shiva Nirvana

Written by:

Shiva Nirvana

Produced by:

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

Starring:

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Divyansha Kaushik, Srinivas Avasarala, Rao Ramesh and Krishna Murali Posani

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Poorna in his teenage had an ambition to be part in cricket team of Railway zone. He accidentally meets Anshu and both fall in love. But their dreams were shattered as Anshu leaves Poorna due to her family pressure. Poorna broken, waits for her and fails in career and life. Present, 35 year old Poorna, married but still broken-hearted neglects his wife Shravani and spends most of the time aimless at the cricket ground and the bar. After an incident, Poorna decides to be a cricket coach and in the process he brings order to his life and starts loving his wife.

Reviews

Majili Cast

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni headshot

Date of Birth:

23 November 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Majili

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Super DeluxeMajili

Divyansha Kaushik

Divyansha Kaushik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Majili

Srinivas Avasarala

Srinivas Avasarala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Majili

Rao Ramesh

Rao Ramesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Majili

Krishna Murali Posani

Krishna Murali Posani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Majili

Recommendations

