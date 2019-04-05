Movie Synopsis:

Poorna in his teenage had an ambition to be part in cricket team of Railway zone. He accidentally meets Anshu and both fall in love. But their dreams were shattered as Anshu leaves Poorna due to her family pressure. Poorna broken, waits for her and fails in career and life. Present, 35 year old Poorna, married but still broken-hearted neglects his wife Shravani and spends most of the time aimless at the cricket ground and the bar. After an incident, Poorna decides to be a cricket coach and in the process he brings order to his life and starts loving his wife.