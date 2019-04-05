* × Change Settings

Hotel by the River Gangbyeon hotel

East Asian Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Thursday 11th April 2019
Directed by:

Sang-soo Hong

Written by:

Sang-soo Hong

Starring:

Ju-bong Gi, Min-hee Kim, Hae-hyo Kwon, Seon-mi Song and Joon-Sang Yoo

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is the dead of winter and a poet invites his sons to join him at a hotel for a reunion. The hotel also hosts a newly single woman who has a friend keep her company and with whom she shares a room, strolls and conversations. The poet is drawn to the beautiful girls and cannot resist the temptation to discover more. Their lives intersect, connect and disconnect and potentially become a metaphor for modern life.

Reviews

Hotel by the River Cast

Ju-bong Gi

Ju-bong Gi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel by the River

Min-hee Kim

Min-hee Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel by the River

Hae-hyo Kwon

Hae-hyo Kwon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel by the River

Seon-mi Song

Seon-mi Song headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel by the River

Joon-Sang Yoo

Joon-Sang Yoo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel by the River

