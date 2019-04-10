* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

We Need Your Vote Le poulain

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 11th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new We Need Your Vote poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Gaspard Gantzer

Written by:

Noé Debré and Gaspard Gantzer

Produced by:

Francis Boespflug, David Grumbach, Stéphane Parthenay and Mathieu Robinet

Starring:

Alexandra Lamy, Finnegan Oldfield, Gilles Cohen, Valérie Karsenti, Philippe Katerine and Brigitte Roüan

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

We Need Your Vote offers a chronicle on the mechanics of power through the eyes of Arnaud Jaurès, a newcomer who incidentally joins the presidential candidate's campaign team at the side of the powerful and experienced head of communication Agnès Karadzic and makes his way up the ladder.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when We Need Your Vote is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on We Need Your Vote.

We Need Your Vote Cast

Alexandra Lamy

Alexandra Lamy headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Need Your Vote

Finnegan Oldfield

Finnegan Oldfield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Need Your Vote

Gilles Cohen

Gilles Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Need Your Vote

Valérie Karsenti

Valérie Karsenti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Need Your Vote

Philippe Katerine

Philippe Katerine headshot

Date of Birth:

8 December 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Need Your Vote

Brigitte Roüan

Brigitte Roüan headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Need Your Vote

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:12 10th April 2019