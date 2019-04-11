* × Change Settings

Superpower Dogs

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 13th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Contains very mild threat. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

In 2 cinemas on Saturday 13th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 19th July 2019.

Directed by:

Daniel Ferguson

Written by:

Daniel Ferguson

Produced by:

Dominic Cunningham-Reid, Taran Davies, George Duffield and Daniel Ferguson

Starring:

Chris Evans, Surf Dog Ricochet, Dayna Hilton, Ricochet, Matt Abrams and Julian David

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Join an immersive IMAX adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs. In this inspiring true story, our best friends are also real-life superheroes. Journey around the globe to meet remarkable dogs who save lives and discover the powerful bond they share with their human partners. Follow 'Halo', a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America. Meet 'Henry', an avalanche rescue expert in the Canadian Rockies, 'Reef', a Newfoundland lifeguard with the Italian coastguard, 'Ricochet', a Californian surf legend helping people with special needs, and the Bloodhound brothers, 'Tipper and Tony', who are leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa. As we discover the incredible abilities of dogs and the astonishing science behind their superpowers, we'll never look at our best friends the same way again.

Reviews

Superpower Dogs Cast

Chris Evans

Date of Birth:

13 June 1981

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avengers: EndgameSuperpower Dogs

Surf Dog Ricochet

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superpower Dogs

Dayna Hilton

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superpower Dogs

Ricochet

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superpower Dogs

Matt Abrams

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superpower Dogs

Julian David

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superpower Dogs

