Get Her... If You Can

5.0 / 56 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
Get Her... If You Can poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Directed by:

Inés de León

Written by:

Pablo Alén, Breixo Corral, Astrid Gil-Casares and Rafa Russo

Produced by:

Cindy Teperman

Starring:

Amaia Salamanca, Javier Rey, Leticia Dolera, Goizalde Núñez, Walter Orellana and Mariam Hernández

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Madrid (center to Spain and country's capital). Roberto Allende-Salazar is a selfish and arrogant CEO with a luxurious lifestyle without a worry, which family shipping company's control is divided with his two brothers, the youngest, inept and absent-minded Fernando, a geek obsessed with the navy, and Daniela, an aggressive and full-time CEO obsessive with the work who wants to close some subsidiaries companies and fire a great part of the employees to cut losses. Trying to convince her about his new project (a new kind of turbine for ships), Roberto discovers that Fernando wants to leave the company and giving his support and vote to any Daniela's decision. Meeting with Fernando, he and Roberto make a deal: find someone to seduce Daniela to change her mind about the turbine. If Roberto wins, Fernando will give Roberto the vote, but if Roberto fails, turbine's patent will given to the Spanish Navy. A few days later, during a company's party, Roberto meets Isabel, a stand up comedian.

Reviews

Get Her... If You Can Cast

Amaia Salamanca

Amaia Salamanca headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Get Her... If You Can

Javier Rey

Javier Rey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Get Her... If You Can

Leticia Dolera

Leticia Dolera headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Get Her... If You Can

Goizalde Núñez

Goizalde Núñez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Get Her... If You Can

Walter Orellana

Walter Orellana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Get Her... If You Can

Mariam Hernández

Mariam Hernández headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Get Her... If You Can

Last update was at 06:42 16th April 2019