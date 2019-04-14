* × Change Settings

Manta Ray Kraben rahu

6.6 / 254 votes

East Asian Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Sunday 14th April 2019
Manta Ray poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Manta Ray is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

Written by:

Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

Produced by:

Philippe Avril, Chatchai Chaiyon, Mai Meksawan and Jakrawal Nilthamrong

Starring:

Aphisit Hama, Wanlop Rungkumjad and Rasmee Wayrana

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Thai

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Near a coastal village of Thailand, by the sea where thousands of Rohingya refugees have drowned, a local fisherman finds an injured man lying unconscious in the forest. He rescues the stranger, who does not speak a word, offers him his friendship and names him Thongchai. But when the fisherman suddenly disappears at sea, Thongchai slowly begins to take over his friend's life - his house, his job and his ex-wife.

Reviews

Manta Ray Cast

Aphisit Hama

Aphisit Hama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manta Ray

Wanlop Rungkumjad

Wanlop Rungkumjad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manta Ray

Rasmee Wayrana

Rasmee Wayrana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manta Ray

