Working Woman Isha Ovedet

7.2 / 67 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 16th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Working Woman poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Michal Aviad

Written by:

Michal Aviad, Sharon Azulay Eyal and Michal Vinik

Produced by:

Leon Edery, Moshe Edery, Amir Harel and Ayelet Kait

Starring:

Liron Ben-Shlush, Menashe Noy, Oshri Cohen and Sarah Markowitz

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Life at work becomes unbearable for Orna. Her boss appreciates and promotes her, while making inappropriate advances. Her husband struggles to keep his new restaurant afloat, and Orna becomes the main breadwinner for their three children. When her world is finally shattered, she must pull herself together to fight, in her own way, for her job and a sense of self-worth.

Reviews

Working Woman Cast

Liron Ben-Shlush

Liron Ben-Shlush headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Menashe Noy

Menashe Noy headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oshri Cohen

Oshri Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sarah Markowitz

Sarah Markowitz headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

