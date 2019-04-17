* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Metamorphosis

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 17th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Metamorphosis poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper

Written by:

Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper

Produced by:

Nova Ami, David Christensen, Lauren Grant, Velcrow Ripper and Bonnie Thompson

Starring:

Sue Halpern, Robert Jay Lifton, Joshua Rubenstein, Angel Wood, Elizabeth Dunn and Nathan Wood

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Change on Earth is inevitable, with life adapting to the long term changes based on consistency. What climate change has done is not only alter the change in a more rapid pace, but also add the short term inconsistencies in which it is difficult for some life forms to adapt. Several examples of how climate change has affected life on Earth in what is one connected global ecosystem are presented. Interviewees state not only how the climate change has affected them directly, but how they are dealing with the effects in a practical and/or emotional level. Some also speculate on what the world will have to look like in the future in dealing with the causes of these changes or the effects of these changes.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Metamorphosis is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Metamorphosis.

Metamorphosis Cast

Sue Halpern

Sue Halpern headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metamorphosis

Robert Jay Lifton

Robert Jay Lifton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metamorphosis

Joshua Rubenstein

Joshua Rubenstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metamorphosis

Angel Wood

Angel Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metamorphosis

Elizabeth Dunn

Elizabeth Dunn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metamorphosis

Nathan Wood

Nathan Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Metamorphosis

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:37 17th April 2019