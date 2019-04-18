* × Change Settings

The Curse of La Llorona

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 20th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new The Curse of La Llorona poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 97 cinemas on Saturday 20th April 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Michael Chaves

Written by:

Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

Produced by:

Gary Dauberman, Emile Gladstone, Victoria Palmeri, Judson Scott and James Wan

Starring:

Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Raymond Cruz, Marisol Ramirez and Patricia Velasquez

Genres:

Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona's deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

Reviews

The Curse of La Llorona Cast

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini headshot

Date of Birth:

25 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Curse of La Llorona

Roman Christou

Roman Christou headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Curse of La Llorona

Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen

Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Curse of La Llorona

Raymond Cruz

Raymond Cruz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Curse of La Llorona

Marisol Ramirez

Marisol Ramirez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Curse of La Llorona

Patricia Velasquez

Patricia Velasquez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Curse of La Llorona

Last update was at 08:56 18th April 2019