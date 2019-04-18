Tolkien explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the "fellowship" apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels.
18 March 1989
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Tolkien
7 December 1989
Unknown
6' 2¾" (1.9 m)
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Tolkien
11 May 1948
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Tolkien
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tolkien
22 October 1938
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
30 May 1953
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Tolkien
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown