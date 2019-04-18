* × Change Settings

Tolkien

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
?
new Tolkien poster
Contains moderate war violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dome Karukoski

Written by:

David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford

Produced by:

Peter Chernin, Dan Finlay, Sarada McDermott, David Ready, Kris Thykier and Jenno Topping

Starring:

Lily Collins, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Gibson, Pam Ferris, Genevieve O'Reilly, Derek Jacobi, Colm Meaney and Craig Roberts

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tolkien explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the "fellowship" apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels.

Reviews

Tolkien Cast

Lily Collins

Date of Birth:

18 March 1989

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tolkien

Nicholas Hoult

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Current WarX-Men: Dark PhoenixTolkien

Patrick Gibson

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tolkien

Pam Ferris

Date of Birth:

11 May 1948

Real Name:

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tolkien

Genevieve O'Reilly

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tolkien

Derek Jacobi

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The MovieTolkien

Colm Meaney

Date of Birth:

30 May 1953

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tolkien

Craig Roberts

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The MovieTolkien

Last update was at 08:56 18th April 2019