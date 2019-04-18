* × Change Settings

Shongram

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Shongram poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Munsur Ali

Written by:

Munsur Ali

Produced by:

Munsur Ali

Starring:

Anupam Kher, Asia Argento, Amaan Reza, Dilruba Yasmin Ruhee, Arman Parvez Murad and Ananta Hira

Genres:

Action, Drama, History

Language:

Bengali

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shongram is a romantic drama set during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation struggle. A daring reporter Sarah interviews a Bangladeshi Londoner named Karim on his deathbed, who finally shares his account four decades later. A young Karim and Asha fall in love in the most testing of times. This becomes a complicated relationship, as Karim is a Muslim boy and Asha is a Hindu girl - that is just one aspect which provides a rollercoaster journey for the two protagonists.

Reviews

Shongram Cast

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shongram

Asia Argento

Asia Argento headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shongram

Amaan Reza

Amaan Reza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shongram

Dilruba Yasmin Ruhee

Dilruba Yasmin Ruhee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shongram

Arman Parvez Murad

Arman Parvez Murad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shongram

Ananta Hira

Ananta Hira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shongram

