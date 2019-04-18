Shadowed by a strict, military father who inflicts severe methods of punishment as a form of discipline, seventeen year old Ariella commits a grave error that her father isn't willing to punish her for. Seeking a punishment of her own, Ariella embarks on a dark quest where she will discover a secret to her father's past that will lead them to confront one another.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Broken Mirrors
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Broken Mirrors
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Broken Mirrors
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Broken Mirrors
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Broken Mirrors
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Broken Mirrors