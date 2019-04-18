* × Change Settings

Broken Mirrors

Seret Release Date

Saturday 4th May 2019
new Broken Mirrors poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Aviad Givon and Imri Matalon

Written by:

Aviad Givon and Imri Matalon

Produced by:

Liora Landau and Ronit Reichman

Starring:

Shira Haas, Yiftach Klein, Renana Raz, Yoav Rotman, Liora Rivlin and Manuel Elkaslassy

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shadowed by a strict, military father who inflicts severe methods of punishment as a form of discipline, seventeen year old Ariella commits a grave error that her father isn't willing to punish her for. Seeking a punishment of her own, Ariella embarks on a dark quest where she will discover a secret to her father's past that will lead them to confront one another.

Reviews

Broken Mirrors Cast

