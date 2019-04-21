* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Billion Milliard

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 23rd April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
?
new Billion poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Roman Prygunov

Written by:

Andrey Zolotarev

Starring:

Dmitriy Astrakhan, Aleksandra Bortich, Pavel Chinaryov, Marco Dinelli, Grigory Kalinin and Vladimir Mashkov

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Matvey Levin is a successful banker and a father of many children. However, he never had any desire to have anything to do with or - much less - provide for his offspring. It was so bad that Levin even had his business partner listed as the owner of all his property. Who could have imagined that the latter would unexpectedly die all of a sudden?

Now, in order to prove his right of ownership of billions of dollars in assets, Levin needs to get a receipt stored at his own bank in Monte Carlo. And he will have to ask for help from those whom he recently did not want to know.

Four little sons and a sweetheart of a daughter, tempted by a billion dollars offered by their unfortunate father, together intend to pull off this job. They will not only have to become a well-coordinated team, they will also have to become a family.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Billion is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Billion.

Billion Cast

Dmitriy Astrakhan

Dmitriy Astrakhan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billion

Aleksandra Bortich

Aleksandra Bortich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billion

Pavel Chinaryov

Pavel Chinaryov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billion

Marco Dinelli

Marco Dinelli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billion

Grigory Kalinin

Grigory Kalinin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billion

Vladimir Mashkov

Vladimir Mashkov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billion

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:30 21st April 2019