Edge of the Knife SGaawaay K'uuna

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 25th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
Directed by:

Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown

Written by:

Gwaai Edenshaw, Jaalen Edenshaw, Graham Richard and Leonie Sandercock

Produced by:

Jonathan Frantz

Starring:

Curtis Brown, Diane Brown, Greg Brown, Toddi Lauren Brown, Delores Churchill and Zachary Collison

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a 19th-century summer, two large families gather for their annual fishing retreat on the far-removed island of Haida Gwaii. Adiits'ii, a charming nobleman, accidentally causes the death of his best friend Kwa's son and hastens into the wilderness. Adiits'ii is tormented by what he has done and spirals into insanity, becoming Gaagiixid, a supernatural being crazed by hunger. He unexpectedly survives the winter, and at next year's gathering, the families try to convert Gaagiixid back to Adiitst'ii.

Edge of the Knife Cast

