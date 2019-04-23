* × Change Settings

Heartbound: A Different Kind of Love Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
?
new Heartbound: A Different Kind of Love Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Janus Metz and Sine Plambech

Written by:

Janus Metz and Sine Plambech

Produced by:

Katja Draaijer, Frank Hoeve, Fredrik Lange, Lise Lense-Møller and Henrik Veileborg

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a small fishing community in Denmark, 926 Thai women are married to Danish men.

It all began in 1992 when former sex worker Sommai moved to Thy, Denmark to marry Niels, whom she had met in the resort city of Pattaya, Thailand. With Sommai's help, hundreds of Thai women from her village have since arrived to find security and love with Danish men.

But can love truly blossom when the basis of the relationship is that one person marries because of poverty and the other seeks love because they are afraid of loneliness? And what happens when the women develop social networks, find jobs and are integrated into Danish society?

Following four couples over a ten-year period, Heartbound is an exploration of Sommai's remarkable legacy in Thy, and the power of love.

