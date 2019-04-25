Movie Synopsis:

Nadhoo Kha'n is a story of a man's journey to fulfill his lifelong dream. Set in the pre-independence era in India, Nadhoo Kha'n follows Chanan, a guy with a poor physique who aspires to be a wrestler. Nobody from his family supports his dream but his grandfather. He takes him to a guru who agrees to train him on one condition that he is to stay away from women. Chanan agrees but is unable to do so as he falls for a girl during a wedding. His grandfather is disappointed in him for breaking his promise. Chanan then throws himself into his training. His next obstacle is that he is to face his lady love's brother in the ultimate competition. Of he wins he gets the girl and makes his grandfather proud. Can Chanan fulfill his dreams? This story of sacrifice, love and dreams is sure to tug at your heart!