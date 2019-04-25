* × Change Settings

Nadhoo Kha'n

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
NULL. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 26th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd May 2019.

Directed by:

Imran Sheikh

Written by:

Sukhjinder Singh Babbal

Produced by:

Ishan Bansal, Rakesh Dahiya, Harpreet Singh Devgan, Rahul Devgan, Achint Goel and Bharti Prashar

Starring:

Wamiqa Gabbi, B.N. Sharma, Hobby Dhaliwal, Harish Verma, Gurpreet Bhangu and Mahabir Bhullar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nadhoo Kha'n is a story of a man's journey to fulfill his lifelong dream. Set in the pre-independence era in India, Nadhoo Kha'n follows Chanan, a guy with a poor physique who aspires to be a wrestler. Nobody from his family supports his dream but his grandfather. He takes him to a guru who agrees to train him on one condition that he is to stay away from women. Chanan agrees but is unable to do so as he falls for a girl during a wedding. His grandfather is disappointed in him for breaking his promise. Chanan then throws himself into his training. His next obstacle is that he is to face his lady love's brother in the ultimate competition. Of he wins he gets the girl and makes his grandfather proud. Can Chanan fulfill his dreams? This story of sacrifice, love and dreams is sure to tug at your heart!

Reviews

Nadhoo Kha'n Cast

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nadhoo Kha'n

B.N. Sharma

B.N. Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nadhoo Kha'n

Hobby Dhaliwal

Hobby Dhaliwal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nadhoo Kha'n

Harish Verma

Harish Verma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nadhoo Kha'n

Gurpreet Bhangu

Gurpreet Bhangu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nadhoo Kha'n

Mahabir Bhullar

Mahabir Bhullar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nadhoo Kha'n

Last update was at 06:53 25th April 2019