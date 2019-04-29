* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Unorthodox

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new The Unorthodox poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 5th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th May 2019.

Directed by:

Eliran Malka

Written by:

Eliran Malka

Produced by:

Ra'anan Gershoni and Yoni Paran

Starring:

Shuli Rand, Yaacov Cohen, Yoav Levi, Golan Azulai, Shifi Aloni and Or Lumbrozo

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, History

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The year is 1983 and Yaakov Cohen, the owner of a Jerusalem printing press, is tired from being pushed around. It seems that he was born on the wrong side, with the wrong family name and in a moment's decision he decides to establish a Sephardic-ultra-Orthodox list that will run to the Jerusalem municipality. He gathers two friends, and together they improvise a campaign - no means, no connections, no money, but with much rage, passion and a sense of justice.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Unorthodox is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Unorthodox.

The Unorthodox Cast

Shuli Rand

Shuli Rand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Unorthodox

Yaacov Cohen

Yaacov Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Unorthodox

Yoav Levi

Yoav Levi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Unorthodox

Golan Azulai

Golan Azulai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Unorthodox

Shifi Aloni

Shifi Aloni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Unorthodox

Or Lumbrozo

Or Lumbrozo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Unorthodox

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:12 29th April 2019