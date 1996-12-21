* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Booksmart

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 6th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Booksmart poster
Contains strong sex references, language, sex and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 97 cinemas on Monday 6th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 17th May 2019.

Directed by:

Olivia Wilde

Written by:

Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Katie Silberman

Produced by:

Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison and Katie Silberman

Starring:

Kaitlyn Dever, Skyler Gisondo, Billie Lourd, Lisa Kudrow, Molly Gordon and Jason Sudeikis

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Booksmart is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Booksmart.

Booksmart Cast

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Booksmart

Skyler Gisondo

Skyler Gisondo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Booksmart

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Booksmart

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BooksmartLong Shot

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good BoysBooksmart

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2Booksmart

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:33 30th April 2019