Laces

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 6th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Laces poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 6th May 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Jacob Goldwasser

Written by:

Haim Marin

Starring:

Doval'e Glickman, Evelin Hagoel, Nevo Kimchi, Yafit Asulin, Dror Keren and Eli Eltonyo

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Laces tells the story of a complicated relationship between an aging father and his special-needs son, whom he abandoned while he was still a young boy. Reuben's (60) kidney's are failing and his son Gadi (35), wants to donate one of his own kidney's to help save his father's life. However, the transplant committee objects to the procedure claiming that Rueben, acting as Gadi's sole legal guardian, does not have the right to authorize such an invasive procedure. Gadi, who recently lost his mother, is afraid of losing his father as well. He feels he finally has the chance to do something meaningful; to become a man and stand on his own. He's furious with the committee's decision and sets out to fight for his right to save his father's life. Through the film's portrayal of a relationship full of love, rejection and co-dependency, it manages to shed some light and question the importance of human life, human connection and if life is even possible without it either one of them.

Laces Cast

Doval'e Glickman

Doval'e Glickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laces

Evelin Hagoel

Evelin Hagoel headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shooting LifeLaces

Nevo Kimchi

Nevo Kimchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laces

Yafit Asulin

Yafit Asulin headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laces

Dror Keren

Dror Keren headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laces

Eli Eltonyo

Eli Eltonyo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laces

