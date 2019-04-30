* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

High Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 8th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new High Life poster
Contains sexual violence and strong sexual detail. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 8th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 13th June 2019.

Directed by:

Claire Denis

Written by:

Claire Denis, Jean-Pol Fargeau, Geoff Cox and Nick Laird

Produced by:

Laurence Clerc, Oliver Dungey, Christoph Friedel, D.J. Gugenheim, Andrew Lauren, Klaudia Smieja and Claudia Steffen

Starring:

Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth, Agata Buzek and Lars Eidinger

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Takes place beyond the solar system in a future that seems like the present. About a group of criminals who accept a mission in space to become the subjects of a human reproduction experiment. They find themselves in the most unimaginable situation after a storm of cosmic rays hit the ship.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when High Life is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on High Life.

High Life Cast

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

High Life

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

High Life

André Benjamin

André Benjamin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

High Life

Mia Goth

Mia Goth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

High Life

Agata Buzek

Agata Buzek headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

High Life

Lars Eidinger

Lars Eidinger headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

High Life

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:33 30th April 2019