Takes place beyond the solar system in a future that seems like the present. About a group of criminals who accept a mission in space to become the subjects of a human reproduction experiment. They find themselves in the most unimaginable situation after a storm of cosmic rays hit the ship.
13 May 1986
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
High Life
9 March 1964
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
High Life
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
High Life
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
High Life
20 September 1976
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
High Life
21 January 1976
Unknown
6' 2¾" (1.9 m)
High Life