* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

100

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
?
new 100 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when 100 is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sam Anton

Written by:

Sam Anton

Produced by:

Kaviya Mahesh

Starring:

Atharvaa Murali, Hansika Motwani, Yogi Babu, Mime Gopi, Rahul Dev and Radha Ravi

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 56 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when 100 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on 100.

100 Cast

Atharvaa Murali

Atharvaa Murali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100

Mime Gopi

Mime Gopi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100

Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100

Radha Ravi

Radha Ravi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:22 1st May 2019