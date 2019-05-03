* × Change Settings

Piano to Zanskar

Wales International Documentary Festival Release Date

Wednesday 8th May 2019
At Wales International Documentary Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Michal Sulima

Produced by:

Jarek Kotomski

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When his 65th birthday approaches, Desmond Gentle, an eccentric piano tuner from London, decides to undertake the most difficult and perilous piano delivery of his career. The challenge entails traveling to the heart of the Indian Himalayas with a 100-year old upright piano, carried across high mountain passes using only yaks and ponies. Destination: a primary school in Lingshed, one of the most isolated settlements in the world, situated 14,000 feet above sea. If Desmond is successful, this will be the highest piano delivery in history, and the crowning achievement of his 40-year long career.

