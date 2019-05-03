* × Change Settings

Wonderful Losers: A Different World

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 8th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Directed by:

Arunas Matelis

Written by:

Arunas Matelis

Produced by:

José Andreu, Uldis Cekulis, Bram Crols, Jeremiah Cullinane, Mark Daems, Elena Filippini, Edoardo Fracchia, Algimante Matelis, Arunas Matelis, Rafael Moles, Deaglán O'Mocháin, Mark Olexa, Francesca Scalisi, Stefano Tealdi and Patricia Velert

Starring:

Daniele Colli, Svein Tuft, Paolo Tiralongo, Jos Van Emden, Chris Anker Sørensen, Elena Della Valle, Massimo Branca and Giovanni Tredici

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For most of us, the cyclists at the back of the race are simply the losers. They are called water carriers, domestics, gregarios, and the Sancho Panzas of professional cycling. Moreover, they rarely experience personal victories - these sportsmen sacrifice their careers to help their teammates. We follow the magnificent world of the cycle race from the point of view of the doctors' team situated in a claustrophobically small medical car surrounded by wounded cyclists. The life of the medical team in the race reminds one of the front line of war. Cyclists crash, they rise and they race again, and amongst this chaos, many magnificent things happen. This film-odyssey reveals the untold world of the wonderful losers, the true warriors, the knights and monks of professional cycling.

Wonderful Losers: A Different World Cast

