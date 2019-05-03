Wonderful Losers: A Different World

Movie Synopsis:

For most of us, the cyclists at the back of the race are simply the losers. They are called water carriers, domestics, gregarios, and the Sancho Panzas of professional cycling. Moreover, they rarely experience personal victories - these sportsmen sacrifice their careers to help their teammates. We follow the magnificent world of the cycle race from the point of view of the doctors' team situated in a claustrophobically small medical car surrounded by wounded cyclists. The life of the medical team in the race reminds one of the front line of war. Cyclists crash, they rise and they race again, and amongst this chaos, many magnificent things happen. This film-odyssey reveals the untold world of the wonderful losers, the true warriors, the knights and monks of professional cycling.