Blinded by the Light

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Blinded by the Light poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 18th May 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Gurinder Chadha

Written by:

Paul Mayeda Berges, Gurinder Chadha and Sarfraz Manzoor

Produced by:

Jane Barclay, Gurinder Chadha, Jamal Daniel and Alice Dawson

Starring:

Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura, Dean-Charles Chapman, Nikita Mehta, Rob Brydon, Hayley Atwell, Sally Phillips, Paul Blackwell, Jonno Davies, Kriss Dosanjh, Olivia Poulet, Tom Stocks, Nina Kumar and Atul Sharma

Genres:

Biography, Comedy, Drama, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher's Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Blinded by the Light Cast

Recommendations

