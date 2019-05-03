* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Behind the Curve

Right Now Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 9th May 2019
new Behind the Curve poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Behind the Curve is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Daniel J. Clark

Produced by:

Nick Andert, Caroline Clark and Daniel J. Clark

Starring:

Mark K. Sargent, Jeran Campanella, Dave Chappelle, Robbie Davidson, Hannalore Gerling-Dunsmore and Lamar Glover

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Flat Earthers, a term synonymous with conspiracy theorists who wear tinfoil hats. Meet real Flat Earthers, a small but growing contingent of people who firmly believe in a conspiracy to suppress the truth that the Earth is flat. One of the most prominent Flat Earthers is Mark Sargent who, in the midst of the upcoming Solar Eclipse, proudly speaks at the first Flat Earther conference.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Behind the Curve.

Behind the Curve Cast

Mark K. Sargent

Mark K. Sargent headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the Curve

Jeran Campanella

Jeran Campanella headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the Curve

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the Curve

Robbie Davidson

Robbie Davidson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the Curve

Hannalore Gerling-Dunsmore

Hannalore Gerling-Dunsmore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the Curve

Lamar Glover

Lamar Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the Curve

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:07 3rd May 2019