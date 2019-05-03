Flat Earthers, a term synonymous with conspiracy theorists who wear tinfoil hats. Meet real Flat Earthers, a small but growing contingent of people who firmly believe in a conspiracy to suppress the truth that the Earth is flat. One of the most prominent Flat Earthers is Mark Sargent who, in the midst of the upcoming Solar Eclipse, proudly speaks at the first Flat Earther conference.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Behind the Curve
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Behind the Curve
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Behind the Curve
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Behind the Curve
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Behind the Curve
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Behind the Curve