Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock & Roll

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Tom Jones

Starring:

Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt and Southside Johnny Lyon

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Once a popular seaside resort, Asbury Park, New Jersey was also home to the Upstage, a now legendary club where musicians such Steven Van Zandt, Southside Johnny Lyon and Bruce Springsteen got their first breaks. It was there that Springsteen met players such as Vini 'Mad Dog' Lopez, David Sancious, Garry Tallent, Danny Federici and Ernest 'Boom' Carter. These musicians brought the sound of Asbury Park to the wider world. Then on Independence Day, 1970, Asbury Park experienced seven days of race riots which crippled the town for the next 45 years and destroyed the famous Westside jazz and blues scene. Closed down and boarded up, the Upstart club remains a perfect time capsule, a memorial to the legendary Jersey sound. This film features a concert given to a sold-out Paramount Theater by Van Zandt, Southside Johnny and Springsteen plus never-before-seen interviews and performances, and an Upstage reunion jam. A mindblowing theatrical event in Asbury Park where it all began.

Reviews

