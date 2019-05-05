Movie Synopsis:

Uyare is the story of Pallavi. Pallavi wants to be a pilot from childhood. Her father sends her to Pilot Institute to get that wish. Govind was her school friend. Govind later becomes her lover. Govind can not comprehend the changes that are being made for studying Mumbai. His conduct creates a break in their relationship. It takes her life down. She gets a new friend Vishal. Vishal raises her life from collapse. The theme of the movie is to survive the collapse of the Pallavi.