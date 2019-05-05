* × Change Settings

Uyare

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Uyare poster
Contains moderate injury detail and violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Manu Ashokan

Written by:

Bobby and Sanjay

Starring:

Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Asif Ali, Samyuktha Menon, Anarkali Marikar and Siddique

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Uyare is the story of Pallavi. Pallavi wants to be a pilot from childhood. Her father sends her to Pilot Institute to get that wish. Govind was her school friend. Govind later becomes her lover. Govind can not comprehend the changes that are being made for studying Mumbai. His conduct creates a break in their relationship. It takes her life down. She gets a new friend Vishal. Vishal raises her life from collapse. The theme of the movie is to survive the collapse of the Pallavi.

Reviews

Uyare Cast

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uyare

Parvathy

Parvathy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uyare

Asif Ali

Asif Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

4 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uyare

Samyuktha Menon

Samyuktha Menon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oru Yamandan PremakadhaUyare

Anarkali Marikar

Anarkali Marikar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uyare

Siddique

Siddique headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

UyareRamaleela

