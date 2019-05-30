* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Wild Honey Pie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Wild Honey Pie poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 16th June 2019.

Directed by:

Jamie Adams

Written by:

Jamie Adams

Produced by:

Jamie Adams, Noel Clarke, Jason Maza, Maggie Monteith and David Wade

Starring:

Jemima Kirke, Richard Elis, Sarah Solemani, Alice Lowe, Dan Clark and Brett Goldstein

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

English Gillian and her Welsh husband Oliver are, if not newlyweds, then at least not-long-weds in their early 30s who haven't quite launched themselves out of the nest. Living in a house on the coast not far from Cardiff that's owned by Ollie's mother, Janet and seemingly decorated to appeal to impecunious AirBnB clients, they're just about getting by. Oliver earns a pittance as a DJ once a week and spins discs at the occasional wedding. Gillian, meanwhile, is directing a production she wrote herself about a young married couple struggling to understand themselves. In any event, even though Gillian and Oliver are clearly best friends who share the same sense of absurdist humor and are well matched intellectually, their sex life is a bit vanilla for Gillian's taste. On one less than plausible evening, she gets bi-curious with prospective producer Gerry, a lesbian while Oliver has a snog with old flame Rachel, exactly the kind of more conventional but still likable young woman he.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Wild Honey Pie is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Wild Honey Pie.

Wild Honey Pie Cast

Jemima Kirke

Jemima Kirke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Honey Pie

Richard Elis

Richard Elis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Honey Pie

Sarah Solemani

Sarah Solemani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Honey Pie

Alice Lowe

Alice Lowe headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sometimes Always NeverWild Honey Pie

Dan Clark

Dan Clark headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Honey Pie

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Honey Pie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019