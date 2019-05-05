* × Change Settings

Rampaat

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Directed by:

Ravi Jadhav

Written by:

Ravi Jadhav

Produced by:

Meghana Jadhav

Starring:

Abhinay Berde, Kashmira Pardesi and Priya Berde

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

We all dream differently. But there are some dreams that are larger - than - life, that have no limits and yet we continue to chase those dreams regardless of it's relativity to the real life. One of such larger - than - life dreams that have mesmerized countless youngsters today is the dream of 'Stardom'!. And In this age where everything is instant and fleeting the youth today expect the same from their dreams. They want it right away, super-fast viz. Rampaat !! Mumbai being the 'city of dreams' the youth from various villages, cities, every nook, and cranny in India arrive in Mumbai to pursue this dream. But is that all it takes? Or does it require immense dedication, hard work and seeking the right direction to achieve this dream?

Rampaat Cast

Abhinay Berde

Kashmira Pardesi

Priya Berde

