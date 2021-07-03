* × Change Settings

Space Jam

6.4 / 170000 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2021-January 2022
Space Jam poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joe Pytka

Written by:

Leo Benvenuti, Steve Rudnick, Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod

Produced by:

Daniel Goldberg, Sheldon Kahn, Joe Medjuck, Curtis Polk and Ivan Reitman

Starring:

Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Manner Washington, Bill Murray and Danny DeVito

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Swackhammer, owner of the amusement park planet Moron Mountain is desperate get new attractions and he decides that the Looney Tune characters would be perfect. He sends his diminutive underlings to get them to him, whether Bugs Bunny and Co. want to go or not. Well armed for their size, Bugs Bunny is forced to trick them into agreeing to a competition to determine their freedom. Taking advantage of their puny and stubby legged foes, the gang selects basketball for the surest chance of winning. However, the Nerdlucks turn the tables and steal the talents of leading professional basketball stars to become massive basketball bruisers known as the Monstars. In desperation, Bugs Bunny calls on the aid of Michael Jordan, the Babe Ruth of basketball, to help them have a chance at winning their freedom.

Reviews

Space Jam Cast

Michael Jordan

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Wayne Knight

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Theresa Randle

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Manner Washington

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Bill Murray

Date of Birth:

21 September 1950

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Space Jam

Danny DeVito

Date of Birth:

17 November 1944

Real Name:

Height:

4' 10" (1.47 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal Crackers, Space Jam

Recommendations

Last update was at 15:35 3rd July 2021