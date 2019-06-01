* × Change Settings

Mari

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 4th June 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Georgia Parris

Written by:

Georgia Parris

Produced by:

Emma Duffy

Starring:

Bobbi Jene Smith, Madeleine Worrall, Phoebe Nicholls, Peter Singh, Will Thompson and Nicholas Bruder

Genres:

Drama, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mari is a moving dance-drama focused on a mother and her two daughters dealing with the devastating gradual decline and eventual passing of their mother and grandmother, Mari. Centered on the tensions that linger over the family's strained relationships, Mari's ill health brings them all together, forcing them to deal with their issues and find a way through a time of shared loss.

Reviews

Mari Cast

Bobbi Jene Smith

Date of Birth:

Madeleine Worrall

Date of Birth:

Phoebe Nicholls

Date of Birth:

7 April 1957

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Peter Singh

Date of Birth:

Will Thompson

Date of Birth:

Nicholas Bruder

Date of Birth:

