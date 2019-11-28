* × Change Settings

Motherless Brooklyn

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
Motherless Brooklyn poster
Contains strong language, violence, drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Edward Norton

Written by:

Jonathan Lethem and Edward Norton

Produced by:

Michael Bederman, Bill Migliore, Edward Norton, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, Robert F Smith and Daniel Nadler

Starring:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Ethan Suplee, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Mann, Alec Baldwin, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Kenneth Williams

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve his friend's murder. Armed only with a few clues and the powerful engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance.

Motherless Brooklyn Cast

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Cloverfield ParadoxMotherless Brooklyn

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motherless Brooklyn

Edward Norton

Edward Norton headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motherless Brooklyn

Ethan Suplee

Ethan Suplee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motherless Brooklyn

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LighthouseMotherless Brooklyn

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Croods 2Motherless BrooklynBlithe Spirit

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boss Baby 2The PublicMotherless Brooklyn

Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motherless BrooklynThe IrishmanSuperintelligence

Michael Kenneth Williams

Michael Kenneth Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The PublicMotherless Brooklyn

