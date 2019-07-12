* × Change Settings

Our Time Nuestro tiempo

7.0 / 728 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
Our Time poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 4 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 21st July 2019.

Directed by:

Carlos Reygadas

Produced by:

Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin, Fiorella Moretti, Anthony Muir, Katrin Pors and Jaime Romandia

Starring:

Natalia López, Phil Burgers, Carlos Reygadas, Maria Hagerman, Yago Martínez and Eleazar Reygadas

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A family lives in the Mexican countryside raising fighting bulls. Esther is in charge of running the ranch, while her husband Juan, a world-renowned poet, raises and selects the beasts. When Esther becomes infatuated with a horse trainer named Phil, the couple struggles to stride through the emotional crisis.

Our Time Cast

Natalia López

Natalia López headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Phil Burgers

Phil Burgers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Carlos Reygadas

Carlos Reygadas headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Maria Hagerman

Maria Hagerman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Yago Martínez

Yago Martínez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Eleazar Reygadas

Eleazar Reygadas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

