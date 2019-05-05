* × Change Settings

The Corrupted

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ron Scalpello

Written by:

Nick Moorcroft

Produced by:

Andrew Berg, Nik Bower, Simon Moseley, John Sachs and Laure Vaysse

Starring:

Sam Claflin, Charlie Murphy, Adam Long, Timothy Spall, Hugh Bonneville and Noel Clarke

Genres:

Crime, Thriller

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Set ahead of the 2012 London Olympics, the film follows Liam, an ex-con trying to win back the love and trust of his family. He has lost everything at the hands of a local crime syndicate run by Clifford Cullen, who has high-level connections in politics, finance and the police force. Liam's drive for redemption sees him caught up in a web of conspiracy, crime, and corruption.

Reviews

The Corrupted Cast

Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin headshot

Date of Birth:

27 June 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Corrupted

Charlie Murphy

Charlie Murphy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Corrupted

Adam Long

Adam Long headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Corrupted

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

QuadropheniaThe Corrupted

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Downton AbbeyThe Corrupted

Noel Clarke

Noel Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

6 December 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SongbirdThe Corrupted

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:17 5th May 2019