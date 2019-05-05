* × Change Settings

Batman & Robin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
new Batman & Robin poster
Contains mild fantasy violence and innuendo. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joel Schumacher

Written by:

Bob Kane and Akiva Goldsman

Produced by:

William M. Elvin and Peter Macgregor-Scott

Starring:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney, Chris O'Donnell, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, John Glover, Elle Macpherson and Vivica A. Fox

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Batman and Robin are back working side-by-side to stop the villains of Gotham City, but is there tension appearing between them, especially when one villainess who calls herself Poison Ivy can make anyone fall in love with her..literally. Along with Poison Ivy, the icy Mr. Freeze is freezing anything which gets in his way from achieving his goal.

Reviews

Batman & Robin Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator: Dark FateBatman & Robin

George Clooney

George Clooney headshot

Date of Birth:

6 May 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman & Robin

Chris O'Donnell

Chris O'Donnell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman & RobinBatman Forever

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War with GrandpaBatman & Robin

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman & Robin

Michael Gough

Michael Gough headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman ForeverBatman ReturnsBatmanBatman & Robin

Pat Hingle

Pat Hingle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BatmanBatman & RobinBatman ForeverBatman Returns

John Glover

John Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman & Robin

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman & Robin

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman & Robin

Recommendations

