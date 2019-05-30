* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Maradona Diego Maradona

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Maradona poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 5th June 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Asif Kapadia

Produced by:

James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin

Starring:

Diego Armando Maradona

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centers on the career of celebrated football player Diego Maradona who played for SSC Napoli in the 1980s.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Maradona is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Maradona.

Maradona Cast

Diego Armando Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maradona

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019