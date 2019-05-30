Movie Synopsis:

Eating Animals is the feature-length documentary adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer's critically acclaimed book of the same name. The film reveals through intimate narratives what has happened to our country in the past 40 years as we have moved away from traditional farming communities to massive industrial farming complexes that produce a seemingly endless supply of so-called "cheap" meat, eggs, and dairy. What starts out as a simple question - where does our meat come from? - quickly takes us down the rabbit hole of today's industrial animal agriculture and becomes an exploration of the ultimate stakes of eating animals, the destruction of farming, and the complete unwinding of the American mythos.