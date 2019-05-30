* × Change Settings

Eating Animals

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Eating Animals poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 6th June 2019 - view the list.

Directed by:

Christopher Dillon Quinn

Written by:

Christopher Dillon Quinn and Jonathan Safran Foer

Produced by:

Sandra Keats, Natalie Portman, Christopher Dillon Quinn and Jonathan Safran Foer

Starring:

Natalie Portman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Eating Animals is the feature-length documentary adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer's critically acclaimed book of the same name. The film reveals through intimate narratives what has happened to our country in the past 40 years as we have moved away from traditional farming communities to massive industrial farming complexes that produce a seemingly endless supply of so-called "cheap" meat, eggs, and dairy. What starts out as a simple question - where does our meat come from? - quickly takes us down the rabbit hole of today's industrial animal agriculture and becomes an exploration of the ultimate stakes of eating animals, the destruction of farming, and the complete unwinding of the American mythos.

Reviews

Eating Animals Cast

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationEating Animals

Recommendations

