Against The Tides

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
new Against The Tides poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Stefan Stuckert

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An extraordinary woman attempts to complete the world's most extreme swimming challenge. As her incredible journey unfolds, dangers of the sea prove easier to conquer than upheavals of the heart.

Last update was at 09:17 5th May 2019