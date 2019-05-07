* × Change Settings

Renoir: Revered and Reviled

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Directed by:

Phil Grabsky

Produced by:

Phil Grabsky

Starring:

Yves Aubert, Colin Bailey, Barbara Anne Beaucar, Barbara Buckley, Damian Callan and Thom Collins

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pierre-Auguste Renoir is known and loved for his impressionist paintings of Paris. These paintings count among the world's favourites. Renoir, however, grew tired of this style and changed course. This stunning film - based on the remarkable collection of 181 Renoirs at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia - examines the direction he then took and why it provokes such extreme reactions right up to today. Some claim they are repulsed by Renoir's later works and some claim they are seduced. What may surprise many is that among the many artists who sought Renoir's new works out and were clearly highly influenced by them were the two giants of the 20th century - Picasso and Matisse. The film is a fresh new biography of this artistic giant but more than that it uncovers a rarely told story that places Renoir as a critical link between the old and the new.

Reviews

Renoir: Revered and Reviled Cast

