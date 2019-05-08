This documentary follows the story of Pet Semtary, from its inception; Stephen King's inspiration to write the book, the struggle to get the film made and the unlikely success of a low-budget film from Paramount during the WGA strike. The documentary features interviews with the director, Mary Lambert and members of the cast, crew, locals. Includes never-before-seen footage from the sets in Maine. The film is a detailed look into the making of one of the most enduring cult-horror classics of our generation.
Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary
Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary
Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary
Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary
Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary
