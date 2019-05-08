* × Change Settings

Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 26th May 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

John Campopiano and Justin White

Written by:

John Campopiano and Justin White

Produced by:

Justin White

Starring:

Mark E. Anastasio, Blaze Berdahl, Susan Blommaert, Sean Clark, Denise Crosby and Elliot Goldenthal

Genres:

Documentary, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary follows the story of Pet Semtary, from its inception; Stephen King's inspiration to write the book, the struggle to get the film made and the unlikely success of a low-budget film from Paramount during the WGA strike. The documentary features interviews with the director, Mary Lambert and members of the cast, crew, locals. Includes never-before-seen footage from the sets in Maine. The film is a detailed look into the making of one of the most enduring cult-horror classics of our generation.

Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary Cast

