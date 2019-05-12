* × Change Settings

Drive Me Home

Italian Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 30th May 2019
Directed by:

Simone Catania

Written by:

Simone Catania and Fabio Natale

Produced by:

Michele Fornasero, Giampietro Preziosa and Marco S. Puccioni

Starring:

Nicola Adobati, Lou Castel, Marco D'Amore, Vinicio Marchioni, Chiara Muscato, Stephen Brian Tomasi and Jennifer Ulrich

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Antonio and Agostino grew up together in a small town in Sicily; they dreamt of living a different life, somewhere else. Now thirty-year-olds, they both live abroad but they lost touch years ago. When Antonio discovers that the house he grew up in, which had been empty for a long time, is about to be sold at auction, he decides to leave and reconnects with his childhood friend. But their lives have changed a lot. Old conflicts and new revelations bring them through Europe on a truck journey.

Reviews

Drive Me Home Cast

